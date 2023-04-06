PNG, CNG Prices Set To Reduce As Cabinet Gives Nod To Revised Domestic Gas Pricing

The Centre, on Thursday, has approved the revised domestic gas pricing formula, Union Minister Anurag Thakur informed during a Cabinet briefing. According to the Minister, the price of natural gas will be 10% of the monthly average of the Indian Crude Basket and it will be notified monthly.

The BJP-led central government says that the revised pricing guidelines will ensure a stable pricing regime for domestic gas consumers, provide adequate protection to producers from adverse market fluctuation and provide incentives for enhancing production.

Cabinet approves revised domestic gas pricing guidelines



The new guidelines will also impose a cap to keep the rates of CNG and piped cooking gas under check. The Cabinet has approved a floor of $4/MMBtu price for APM ( (Administered Pricing Mechanism) gas, and a ceiling of $6.5/MMBtu as against the current rate of $8.57. A notification for the same will be released on April 7 and the revised guidelines will come into effect on April 8.

According to the Centre, the new guidelines will be applicable to gas produced from the Nomination fields of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation), the New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) blocks and pre-NELP blocks. The announcement comes after the Centre-appointed Kirit Parikh Committee aimed at reviewing the pricing formula for gas produced in the country submitted its report last November. The committee recommended complete liberalisation of natural gas prices by January 1, 2027, and a floor and cap for the price of gas from legacy and old fields.