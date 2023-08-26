Cabinet Is Bedrock Of Governance: Assam CM Himanta Biswa

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the cabinet system is the "bedrock of governance", asserting that 98 per cent of the decisions taken by the council of state ministers in the last 27 months have been "implemented".

His comment comes a day after the 100th state cabinet meeting was held in Guwahati.

"The cabinet system is the bedrock of our governance architecture and fulcrum of collective decision making. The aim of frequent meetings is to enable greater exchange of ideas and ensure a whole-of-government approach in decision making," Sarma wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Cabinet system is the bedrock of our governance architecture and fulcrum of collective decision making.



The aim of frequent meetings is to enable greater exchange of ideas and ensure a whole-of-government approach in decision making.



(2/6) pic.twitter.com/LNxYe8btZQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 26, 2023

The state government had, in May 2021, decided to hold meetings of the cabinet every week.

Apart from increasing the frequency of meetings, the state government has taken "several measures to augment the transparency and accountability of cabinet decisions", Sarma said.

''With the blessings of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Assam’s Vikas Yatra has crossed a very significant milestone. Our cabinet held its 100th meeting yesterday," the chief minister said on the microblogging site.

With the blessings of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Assam’s Vikas Yatra has crossed a very significant milestone.



Our Cabinet held its 100th meeting yesterday.



A Thread (1/6) pic.twitter.com/TUhQYdwNSL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 26, 2023

He also claimed that the decisions taken by the cabinet along with its implementation status have been made public for the first time.

"In the last 27 months, Assam’s cabinet has approved 1,238 decisions of which 1,217 or 98 per cent have been already implemented," Sarma said.

He said that the state government has taken the cabinet "closer to the people".

"Drawing inspiration from Shri @narendramodi ji's tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, we have taken the cabinet closer to the people. We began the practice of convening the cabinet outside Guwahati," he said.

Drawing inspiration from Shri @narendramodi ji's tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, we have taken the Cabinet closer to the people.

We began the practice of convening the Cabinet outside Guwahati. Cabinet has already met in 9 districts, a first in Assam’s history.



(5/6) pic.twitter.com/Y8sAtHLJOq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 26, 2023

Sarma also stated that the council of ministers has already met in nine districts, a first in Assam’s history.

''In these 100 cabinet meetings, we have taken wide ranging decisions to strengthen economic growth, celebrate our culture, reform the administration, strengthen society & contribute to a Viksit Bharat. We will realise our goal to establish Assam among the top five states," he added.