Cabinet Reshuffle: MoS Law Min SP Baghel Vows To Attain Law Reforms, Thanks PM Modi

Newly-appointed MoS Law and Justice SP Baghel in an exclusive interview with Republic TV extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda for trusting him with enormous responsibility for fulfilling public expectations by including him in the Union Cabinet.

Amounting to a massive revamp of PM Modi-led Cabinet, MoS SP Baghel was sworn into the Union Cabinet on July 7. Bringing to light that Cabinet comprises of educated ministers post-reshuffle, he stated that because he is a law graduate and previously associated with Police Services, and hence would be easy for him to calculate why and how law and order are disturbed. His knowledge in the discipline would ease the process of legal enforcement of rules and norms in the country, he affirmed.

The newly-inducted Minister lauded BJP's decision to enrol law graduates, PhD holders and various other educationists for ministerial posts citinf basic and requisite knowledge in the field would enhance the understanding of the newly-reshuffled Union Cabinet.

Kiren Rijiju named new Union Law Minister

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has been given the crucial Law Ministry along with portfolio which was earlier headed by Ravi Shankar Prasad. Former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tendered resignation earlier on July 7, making way for Kiren Rijiju to take over as the new Law Minister. SP Baghel acknowledged that Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had been rightly appointed as he has read law too and former would work in coordination with latter.

On being asked about his plan of action as MoS Law Minister, Baghel apprised the need to update and enhance statutes with developing times. "Because times are changing, the law should keep up too," he said. He ensured Republic TV viewers that he will be determined to ensure speedy justice as it is a prime concern in the judicial system of India.

Notably, he said that governments often have a plethora of yojanas (policies) that are enacted but do not reach the public, he vouched to work on that front too. SP Baghle rightfully boasted the inclusion of seven female ministers in the BJP-ruled Cabinet.

PM Modi-led Cabinet Reshuffle

The reshuffled Union Cabinet, which has been reported to be the youngest in India's history, also comprises an equitable representation of caste, gender, and regions across the country. With seven new faces, the women ministers in the PM's Council of Ministers rose to eleven. Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, and Apna Dal's Anupriya Singh Patel were among the seven women who took oath as ministers of state. Three of them are first-time MPs, while Patel is returning to the council of ministers after previously serving as the Union Minister of State for Health under Prime Minister Modi.