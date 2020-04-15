Cabinet Secy Asks States/UTs To Follow Revised Guidelines, Ensure Monitoring Of Red Zones

The Centre has asked all States and Union Territories to continue implementing lockdown restrictions strictly for the extended period till May 3 as announced by the Prime Minister in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The Government has decided to provide some relaxations after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots.

This was stated by the Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, who was interacting with the Chief Secretaries, DGPs and other senior officers of the States/UTs through video conference to discuss the strategy for containment of coronavirus. Interacting with the officers, the Cabinet Secretary said that it is very important for all the governments to continue putting in serious efforts as is being done since the announcement of nationwide lockdown on March 25 to tackle the spread of the virus.

Gauba directed the Chief Secretaries to closely monitor the situation in their respective States/UTs, especially in the identified hot spots.

J&K Police donates Rs 9.47 cr towards COVID-19 mitigation efforts

Director-General of Police, Dilbag Singh, presented a cheque of Rs 9.47 crores to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, on behalf of the J&K Police, as a contribution to J&K Relief Fund towards the efforts being undertaken by the Government to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The donation has been a collective effort of all ranks of J&K Police wherein all gazetted officers have contributed two day's salary and all non-gazetted police personnel have contributed a day's salary towards the COVID-19 relief fund.

Section 144 imposed in Kathua

District Magistrate, Kathua, O.P. Bhagat has imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC and with relevant provisions under Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act to contain the spread of COVID-19. As the Centre has extended the lockdown up to May 3, Bhagat has ordered a complete shutdown of Anganwari Centres, schools, colleges, universities, malls, shops, gyms, business markets and establishments in the district. Only notified essential services and supply chains required to maintain the essential service are exempted.

(Image credit: PTI)

