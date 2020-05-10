Cabinet Secretary Chairs Meeting With Chief, State Health Secys; Reviews COVID Situation

Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Guaba chaired a meeting with Chief secretaries and health secretaries of all states and Union territories to review their status of COVID-19 management through video conference on May 10. The Cabinet Secretary noted that more than 350 Shramik special trains have been run by railways carrying 3.5 lakh migrant workers. He requested state governments to cooperate with railways in running of more Shramik special trains. He also noted the cooperation of states on the return of Indians from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission.

Gauba further emphasised that movements of doctors, nurses and paramedics should be totally unhindered and all steps should be taken to facilitate and protect corona warriors.

Additionally, the state chief secretaries apprised about the situation in their states and also said that while protection is required from COVID, the economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner.

This meeting comes as the Union Health Ministry has stated that the number of Coronavirus cases in India has increased to 62,939 with the death toll rising to 2109. In its daily update, the central government's data also added that 19,357 patients had recovered from the virus.

With 20,228 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country. The state has recorded 779 deaths. Gujarat is the second-worst affected state, with a total of 7796 cases and 472 deaths.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that there is no need to anticipate worst-case situation with regard to COVID-19 pandemic in India like in some developed countries."Our fatality rate in the country continues to be around 3.3 per cent and the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9 per cent, these are very good indicators. The doubling rate for the last 3 days has been about 11 days, for last 7 days it has been 9.9 days," he said.

(Image credits: PTI)