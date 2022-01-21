Cache of arms recovered from International border in Meghalaya

Shillong, Jan 21 (PTI) A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from an underground pit in Meghalaya's South West Khasi Hills district on Friday, officials here said.

Acting on a tip-off, the BSF in a joint operation with Meghalaya police launched a search operation in the dense forest area along the Lakma Nallah that flows from India to Bangladesh and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition hidden underground, a BSF spokesperson said.

The arms stash was located approximately a km inside India from the International Border and 1.5 Km from BSF Borsora outpost manned by personnel from the border force's 193 Battalion.

Arms and munitions recovered from the pit wrapped in a yellow coloured plastic bag included US made revolvers, magazines and 410 live rounds . The surrounding area was also searched thoroughly using a metal detector but nothing more could be found, the BSF official said.

The BSF, which guards the 443 km-long Indo Bangladesh border in Meghalaya also said the hidden arms and ammunition was probably intended to be used by insurgent groups. Meghalaya has witnessed an upsurge in militancy in recent times as has several Northeastern states including Manipur which is going to the polls next month.

The BSF official said that the owner of the cache of arms is yet to be identified.

Accordingly, an FIR was lodged about the incident and recovered arms and ammunition handed over to Police Station Barsora for further investigation. PTI JOP JRC JRC

