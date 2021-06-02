CAG Unearths Lapses Worth Rs 203.97 Cr In Kerala; PMAY-G Scheme Improperly Implemented

In what can be termed as an embarrassment for the LDF govt, a report tabled by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has revealed misappropriation/fraud, lapses amounting to Rs 203.97 crores including instances of misappropriation/ fraud, lapses in internal control, loss of Government of India assistance, underutilisation of assets, shortcoming in the implementation of rules and programmes. The report, which was tabled before the Kerala Assembly, observed significant deficiencies and identified certain key compliance issues based on risk factors and topical importance while conducting a regularity audit. The CAG report blamed the Kerala government's failure of oversight and administrative control alongside the improper implementation of schemes leading to the lapses amounting to Rs 203.97 crore.

The CAG's report noted that there were deficiencies in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) while conducting a Compliance Audit. The report highlighted the non-assessment of housing shortage, lack of convergence, lack of technical and quality supervision, which persisted in the implementation of the PMAY-G scheme and noted that the Grama Panchayats (GP) had failed to ensure the selection of eligible beneficiaries in the Permanent Wait List. Further, the CAG report said that 5,712 landless beneficiaries were deprived of houses since the Kerala government did not make land available for house construction.

"Irregular sanctioning of houses in the name of male members of the family and failure to facilitate loans to beneficiaries by Block Panchayats were also noticed. Instances of construction of houses without obtaining a building permit from GPs and clearance from Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority were seen. The State lost GoI assistance of `195.82 crore during 2016-18 due to its failure to attain physical and financial progress prescribed by GoI. Monitoring was also deficient at various levels of Programme Management Units," the report tabled by CAG read.

Further, the CAG report found the funds released by the Kerala government to create public assets for the benefit of the community remained unutilised/blocked and/or proved unfruitful/unproductive due to indecisiveness, lack of administrative oversight and concerted action at various levels. The report went on to list nine instances where the state government officials had not adhered to prescribed provisions and had, later on, resulted in a loss for the state. The Audit also observed that the Kerala govt was forced to forego Rs 195.82 crore assistance from the Centre as it had failed to attain physical and financial progress in implementing the PMAY-G scheme, noting that the state government's achievement was only 69.22% against the requirement of completion of 80% of sanctioned houses in 2016-17.

