Jonathan Caicedo wins Stage 3 of Giro D’Italia defeating British cyclists

Ecuadorian cyclist Jonathan Caicedo has won Stage 3 of the Giro D’Italia defeating Simon Yates and Geraint Thomas. While Thomas is out of the contest, Yales lost the race by a margin of four minutes and 22 seconds marking a disastrous day for British cyclists. Thomas finished 11 minutes behind a group who crossed minute down on stage winner.

Marking a brilliant day for EF Pro Cycling, Jonathan Caicedo broke away to win at the summit of Mount Etna. He made a huge effort to get into the initial breakaway when it went up the road and was helped along the latter part of the race by teammate Lawson Craddock. When Craddock finally packed it in, Caicedo forged on with Giovanni Visconti (ViniZabu) and was strong enough to drop the Italian rider about halfway up the climb.

Caicedo finished the race 10 seconds ahead of chasing Visconti, who was followed by Lotto Soudal’s Harm Vanhoucke. The fourth position was secured by WilcoKelderman, the best placed of pre-race GC hopefuls.

Read: Suresh Raina Congratulates Rohit Sharma On Completing 5,000 Runs In Dream11 IPL

Read: Virender Sehwag Has Witty Suggestions For MS Dhoni, David Warner Ahead Of The Game: Watch

On a day that surely nobody could have predicted, enormous fissures appeared in the facade of the Ineos Grenadiers. Thomas, the leader of the British team, although started off with zeal, crashed in the neutralised zone at the very beginning of the stage. Despite resuming the race and covering nearly 110 km in the pack, Thomas sustained serious injuries. It was due to his injuries that he tuned powerless as soon as lower slopes of Mount Etna were reached. He cut a disconsolate figure as he ground his way up the volcano, flanked by Ineos support riders, including magliarosaFilippoGanna.

Yates, who lost by a little over four minutes lost contact with with the GC favourites at 8.7km to go, after putting his team on the front of the peloton for much of the stage's opening kilometres. As yet, there has been no statement from either Yates or his team about exactly why he couldn't hold the wheel. With his latest win at the mountain top and haul of points, Caicedo takes the lead of the climbers' classification with Diego Ulissi retaining the ciclamino points jersey he won on October 4.

All the action fromGIRO D'ITALIA Stage 4 Catane - VillafrancaTirrenawill be LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport HD from 3:45 PM IST onward on October 6, 2020.

By Eurosport

Read: IPL 2020: Zaheer Khan Hails Mumbai Players For Absorbing Pressure Post Win Against Punjab

Read: Thomas Dropped As Nibali Moves Up In Volcanic Giro Stage

Image credits: EFprocycling/Twitter