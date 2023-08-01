CAIT Urges Withdrawal Of Order Banning Aluminium Utensils In Mid-day Meal

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has raised concerns over the recent circular issued by the Union Ministry of Health, which discourages the use of aluminium utensils in mid-day meal schemes across India. CAIT, along with the All India Aluminum Utensils Manufacturers Association, has requested Union Health Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Health Secretary Shri Rajesh Bhushan to reconsider and withdraw the order, emphasising its adverse impact on the aluminium trade in the country.

In a joint statement, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal and President of All India Aluminum Utensils Manufacturers Association (AIAUMA) Brijmohan Agarwal highlighted the significant consequences the order could have on the aluminium utensils industry. They questioned the rationale behind singling out mid-day meals for this restriction when pressure cookers and other aluminium utensils have been brought under the ambit of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). They pointed out that a large section of the population relies on these affordable utensils and banning their use without adequate justification is unfair.

The industry representatives also expressed concerns that such restrictions imposed on mid-day meals could pave the way for further bans on various types of aluminium utensils in the future. They expressed disappointment at the lack of consultation with stakeholders before issuing the circular.

BC Bhartia, National President of CAIT, asserted that cooking food in aluminium cookware poses no harm to health. In fact, it is considered one of the best metals for cooking and there are test reports and documents supporting its safety. He emphasised that rumours regarding the health risks of aluminium utensils seem to be propagated mainly by manufacturers of competing metal utensils. It is essential to remember that aluminium utensils are widely used by economically disadvantaged sections of society. In light of this, Bhartia called for an immediate withdrawal of the order, which he deemed irrational.

CAIT and AIAUMA have sought an audience with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to discuss the matter in detail and present their concerns regarding the order's potential negative impact on the aluminium trade and its implications for the common people who rely on these utensils.

The industry bodies are hopeful that through dialogue and a reconsideration of the order, a more balanced approach can be achieved, addressing health concerns while safeguarding the livelihoods of those associated with the aluminium utensils industry and ensuring the accessibility of affordable utensils to all sections of society.