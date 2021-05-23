CAIT Welcomes Lockdown Extension In Delhi By Another Week; Seeks Financial Aid From Govt

After the extension of Lockdown in Delhi till May 21 was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has welcomed the move, citing that the death rate is still high in the national capital due to COVID.

"Announcement of extension of lockdown in Delhi till 31st May 2021 made today by the Delhi Government is a step in the right direction current circumstances where the positivity rate has come down but the death rate is still high whereas, on the other hand, not only the traders but even the people of Delhi are in COVID fear syndrome precisely because, in eventuality, the medical aid and facilities are still not available," said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General of CAIT.

At the same time, Khandelwal also slammed CM Kejriwal and said, "the current manner in which the lockdown is being operated in Delhi is questionable. Not only the shops but all other kinds of other activities except essential commodities should remain under lockdown. All the borders of Delhi should be equipped with strict checking of every individual or vehicle who is entering Delhi from any part of the State. Strict vigilance is required at Airports, Railway Stations, and Inter-state Bus Stands. We need these steps to break further the chain of covid in Delhi."

COVID in Delhi

The national capital has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. Delhi recorded 2,260 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest since March 1, and 182 fatalities on Saturday with the positivity rate slipping to 3.58 per cent, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cautioned that falling numbers did not mean the dangers have been stalled. According to the latest health bulletin issued by the health department here, the number of deaths recorded in the city has also dipped to less the 200 for the first time since April 18.

Delhi had recorded 3,846 COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths on Wednesday, 3,231 cases and 233 deaths on Thursday, and 3,009 cases and 252 deaths on Friday. On Saturday, 2,260 cases and 182 deaths were recorded, with a much lower positivity rate of 3.58 per cent, according to the health bulletin.

This is the lowest daily spike in cases recorded since March 31 (1,819) and the first time that the count has gone below the 3,000-mark since April 1, when 2,790 people tested positive for the viral disease.