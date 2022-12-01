Calcutta HC Allows TMC To Hold Rally Near House Of BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the Trinamool Congress to hold a political rally near the residence of Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district on December 3.

The high court also directed the state government to ensure that rules are adhered to during the rally to be addressed by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, considered number two in the party.

Adhikari moved the high court challenging the permission granted to hold the rally at a place which he stated is about 100 metres from his residence, claiming that it will affect peace there.

Allowing the holding of the rally at the scheduled place, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the state government to ensure that ingress and egress at the Adhikari residence at Kanthi are not hampered owing to the rally.

Justice Mantha also directed that the district superintendent of police and the local police station will ensure there is no disturbance during the rally and implementation of the norms for curbing noise pollution.

The court said that the rally should be held peacefully without causing any public inconvenience.

