Calcutta HC Directs West Bengal Govt To Stop Anti-CAA & NRC Advertisements

In a major setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Monday, the Calcutta High Court has ordered it to stop government advertisements pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. These ads, which have appeared on many local news channels feature the Chief Minister herself. In the ads, she is seen assuring the people that West Bengal would not implement the NRC and CAA. The next hearing in this matter is scheduled for January 9, 2020.

Read: Mamata Banerjee Responds To Modi's 'Why Are You Afraid' Jibe, Says 'PM Contradicting HM

'We will not initiate violence'

The West Bengal CM has been vociferous in her opposition to the CAA and NRC. She has conducted multiple rallies in the state over the last few days to register her protest. In her Jadavpur rally, she contended that the CAA was passed without consultation. Banerjee also accused BJP of discretely inciting violence.

Read: 'Unity In Diversity' To Quashing CAA Rumours: Here Are Highlights Of PM Modi's Speech

"The Bill was passed in the Parliament without any consultation. You cannot make out the religion of a person through their dress. There is no end to conspiracies by the BJP. They discreetly light fires in the country. If you come across such fires, douse them immediately. We will not initiate violence," she remarked.

Read: WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Slams Mamata For Ignoring Appeal, Warns Of Dangerous Consequences

PM questions Banerjee's change in stance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Aabhar rally at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on December 22. He tried to allay misconceptions about the CAA and NRC. On this occasion, he questioned Banerjee's change in stance regarding the issue of illegal immigrants.

The PM opined, "West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reached out to the UN on the issue. A few years ago, she had stood up in the Parliament and asked to stop infiltration from Bangladesh and wanted help for the refugees coming in from Bangladesh. I want to ask Mamata didi, what changed? Why're you spreading false rumours? Why're you so afraid? You must believe in the people of WB. Why're you not trusting the people of your State? Today, she is questioning the Citizenship Amendment Bill. We understand why. The entire country is watching and understands who you're supporting.”

Read: Mamata Banerjee Says 'Our Slogan Is 'No CAB, No NRC In West Bengal'