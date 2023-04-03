Calcutta HC Directs West Bengal Govt To Submit Report, CCTV Footage On Howrah Violence

After BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari filed a PIL in Calcutta High Court seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into violence in West Bengal’s Howrah during the Ram Navami celebration and immediate deployment of Central Forces in the violence-affected areas, the Calcutta High Court on Monday, April 3 directed the Mamata Banerjee-led state government to submit a report and CCTV footage before the next hearing.

The Calcutta High Court has instructed the state government to submit the report by April 5. The court observed that the police should ensure that the situation remains normal in the state with the opening of schools and colleges. Notably, the next hearing is scheduled on April 6.

Suvendu Adhikari files PIL in the High Court in Calcutta

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal's Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari filed a Public Interest Litigation in the High Court at Calcutta on March 31, pertaining to the incidents of violence and attack on the Ram Navami processions at Howrah and Dalkhola.

I have filed a Public Interest Litigation today in the Hon’ble High Court at Calcutta pertaining to the incidents of violence & attack on the Ram Navami processions at Howrah & Dalkhola. I have prayed for NIA probe and immediate deployment of Central Forces in such areas...

While speaking to media persons in Howrah, BJP leader said, "Police are not doing its work. They are silent spectators. They are not doing anything. All houses of Hindus have been vandalised. All Hindus in Kazipara area had to flee to save their lives."

“I will meet the injured and thereafter meet the Commissioner of Police (CP). CP had refused to meet me. I had sought an appointment for 4 pm but he had said that the question does not even arise – Chief Minister has given directions. But I will go there and carry a CD of yesterday’s incidents with me,” Adhikari added.

Violence broke out in Howrah, near Kolkata, during the Ram Navami celebration on March 30. Vehicles were torched and shops were ransacked in the area. Several police personnel were deployed and more than 45 people were detained.