Kolkata HC Directs West Bengal Govt To Submit Report On Law And Order Situation

On Monday, a division bench of the Calcutta HC headed by the Chief Justice directed the West Bengal government to file a report on the law and order situation in the state by Wednesday. The court has sought details of the steps taken to prevent the deterioration of the law and order situation. This direction came after a Public Interest Litigation filed by Surojit Roy Chowdhury where he questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her public assertion that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would not be implemented in the state.

Read: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar: CAA Is Law Of The Land, West Bengal Should Accept It

Calcutta HC directs state govt to file report on action taken regarding law and order situation in West Bengal, amid violent protests against citizenship law — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 16, 2019

Read: Watch: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Leads Protest March Against CAA In Kolkata

'Appeal to all not to resort to violence'

West Bengal has witnessed violent protests since the passage of the CAA. Angry mobs vandalised public property resulting in incidents such as the burning of a train at Murshidabad’s Krishnapur railway station and the vandalization of buses on Kona Expressway in Howrah. Both the CM as well as the Governor strongly condemned the violence.

"Once again I appeal to all not to resort to violence and disturb public order, tranquillity, and peace. It must be kept in mind that police stations, railway stations, airports, post offices, government offices, public transport, are public property. Vandalizing public as well as private property in any form will not be tolerated and will strictly be dealt according to the law," said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Read: West Bengal: Trains Cancelled Following Protests Against Citizenship (Amendment) Act

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaking exclusively to Republic TV said, "The situation here is so mercurial that the confidence of people has been shaken. An element of fear is being injected in a section of our society; in Murshidabad and Malda. These options (of seeking help from BSF or CRPF) should have been considered. I am really worried. I can’t go down in the history as a Governor, as the Constitution head who is sitting in Raj Bhavan when West Bengal is burning. It will be like Nero fiddling and Rome burning."

Read: Bengal Guv Calls Anti-CAA Advertisements 'unconstitutional', Hopes CM Would Take Them Down