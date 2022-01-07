Calcutta HC Gives Go-ahead To Ganga Sagar Mela In West Bengal With COVID Protocols

As the Ganga Sagar Mela in the West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district has become a matter of intense debate in the state, the Calcutta High Court on Friday gave a go-ahead to the religious fair with certain conditions. Notably, the HC on Thursday, had reserved judgment in the plea seeking cancellation of this year's Ganga Sagar Mela as the COVID-19 cases are surging across the country.

A three-member committee comprising of the leader of opposition in the state, Chairman, WB Human Rights Commission and representative of the state is constituted to ensure compliance of measures suggested by the state. The fair is set to take place from January 8 to January 16.

The Calcutta HC has directed that the fair has to be organised in accordance with the COVID protocols. At the same time, the Court also directed the Chief Secretary to keep an eye on the whole matter, said reports.

The petition for the cancellation of Ganga Sagar Mela was filed by Abhinandan Mondal, a doctor by profession, in view of the rising COVID cases in the state.

CM Mamata: 'Declare Ganga Sagar Mela as a National fair'

Earlier in December, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had demanded the Central Government to declare Ganga Sagar Mela a national fair as people from several states visit West Bengal for the religious fair held during Makar Sankranti. CM Mamata had stated that she wrote multiple letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the matter but has not received any response from him.

"If Kumbh Mela is the number one 1 fair in the country, then Gangasagar Mela must be the number two. In fact, I believe this is a unique Mela because you have to cross the Muriganga river to reach it," Banerjee had said. She even alleged that the Central government is only interested in funding the Kumbh Mela and that not a single penny has been spent by the Centre on the Ganga Sagar Mela.

"I want to build a bridge from Hardwood point in Kakdwip area to Kochuberia. This time too I had a discussion with the Prime Minister. When we have the fund we will give it a try. It requires several thousand crores of rupees," the West Bengal Chief Minister had said.