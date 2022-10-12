Calcutta High Court Directs West Bengal DGP To Form SIT For Probe Into Mominpur Violence

In a big development in the Mominpur violence, the West Bengal DGP has been directed by Calcutta High Court to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident, which took place on October 9. According to the sources, the SIT will have to submit its report to the court. The High Court has also directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner to take appropriate steps so that no further violence is reported in the capital city of the state.

The Calcutta High Court has ordered that the SIT constituted should include senior police officials. The SIT will reportedly look into the videos, CCTV footages and other evidences to probe the matter.

#BREAKING | SIT probe into Mominpur violence. Report to be submitted in court. Tune in to watch #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfo54Pz pic.twitter.com/s7z9CULtXA — Republic (@republic) October 12, 2022

The Calcutta High Court's order came in view of the violent clashes that broke out between two groups in the Khidderpore-Mominpur area on October 9. Several people were reportedly injured in the violence and the area saw the deployment of police personnel, including those from the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

BJP demands action on violence

Soon after the incident came to light, West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanded the deployment of Central forces in the state in the wake of the Mominpur violence. Addressing letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Governor La Ganesan, Adhikari contended that the CRPF will ensure that the spark can be extinguished before it turns into a wildfire. Further claiming that the Mamata Banerjee-led government is unable to control law and order, he said that some miscreants have taken over the Ekbalpur Police Station.

"The Hindu community has come under attack in the Khirdipore Mominpur area of Kolkata on the eve of Lakshmi Puja. Many shops and bikes belonging to Hindus have been vandalised by hooligans and anti-socials. The onslaught has similarities to the Panchla violence which happened in June in the Uluberia area of the Howrah district," Adhikari said.

I have written to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji & Hon'ble Governor Shri La Ganesan Ji requesting them to urgently deploy Central Forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station before the Law & Order situation of WB gets out of hand pic.twitter.com/yr3lB1MaJB — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 9, 2022

In support of Suvendhu Adhikari's letter, state BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence and sought the intervention of the central government in the matter. "Dear Modi ji, I would like to bring to your attention the unprovoked attack on the Hindu minority on the evening of Sunday, October 9, in the Kidderpore-Ekbalpur belt of Calcutta. The destruction of the property of Hindus by a rampaging mob took place while Hindus in the state were observing Lakshmi Puja," he said in the letter.