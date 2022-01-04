Calcutta High Court To Hear Plea To Cancel Ganga Sagar Mela On January 5

The Calcutta High Court will be hearing a plea for the cancellation of Ganga Sagar Mela after a PIL was filed regarding the same on Monday, January 3. According to news agency ANI, the petition was filed by Abhinandan Mondal, a doctor by profession, in view of the rising COVID cases in the state. With the Mela scheduled to be organised on January 14, the plea will be heard by a bench of Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj on January 5.

'Declare Ganga Sagar Mela a national fair': West Bengal CM

As COVID cases continue to rise at an alarming pace in West Bengal, reaching over 6,000 fresh infections on January 2 from less than 500 on December 27, 2021, the Ganga Sagar Mela in the state's South 24 Parganas district has become a matter of intense debate. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had stated that she is willing to go ahead with the festival.

Earlier in December 2021, CM Banerjee had even demanded the Centre to declare Ganga Sagar Mela a national fair as people from several states visit West Bengal for the religious fair held during the festival of Makar Sankranti. CM Banerjee had revealed that she wrote multiple letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the same but has not received any answer from him.

"If Kumbh Mela is the number one 1 fair in the country, then Gangasagar Mela must be the number two. In fact, I believe this is a unique Mela because you have to cross the Muriganga river to reach it," Banerjee had said. She even alleged that the Central government is only interested in funding the Kumbh Mela and that not a single penny has been spent by the Centre on the Ganga Sagar Mela.

"I want to build a bridge from Hardwood point in Kakdwip area to Kochuberia. This time too I had a discussion with the Prime Minister. When we have the fund we will give it a try. It requires several thousand crores of rupees," the West Bengal Chief Minister had said. CM Banerjee even visited Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas to personally supervise preparations for the festival.

West Bengal's COVID count

The number of COVID cases is on the rise in West Bengal, which has prompted the state government to enforce strict preventive measures. On Monday, January 3, the West Bengal government announced that local train services in Kolkata will be extended up to 10 pm instead of 7 pm and all educational institutions have been directed to remain closed.

On Jan 2, Wes Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said that a night curfew was implemented and only essential services will be allowed to operate during 10 pm and 5 am in the state. West Bengal reported 6,153 new COVID cases on January 2, with a seven day average of 2,646.

