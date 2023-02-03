Calicut-bound Air India Express Plane Suffers Engine Failure; Returns To Abu Dhabi Airport

The left engine of the Air India Express B737-800 aircraft, bound for Calicut caught fire on February 3, Friday and had to declare an emergency landing, "The flight returned to Abu Dhabi and landed safely. None of the passengers were hurt in the process," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation informed.

According to DGCA, 184 passengers were onboard when the flight took off. "Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut) was involved in Airturnback due to the No. 1 engine flameout at 1,000 ft during the climb."

Mid-Air scare due to technical glitch

Earlier on January 23, an Air India Express flight from Trivandrum to Muscat landed back 45 minutes after taking off due to a technical glitch, officials said.

According to officials, the flight management system (FMS) developed a technical glitch. "The flight took off from Trivandrum at 8.30 am and landed back at 9.17 am," they added.

Suspected Hydraulic Failure during landing

In another incident, on January 30, A full emergency was declared briefly at the Cochin International Airport on Sunday evening as an Air India Express flight from Sharjah experienced suspected hydraulic failure during landing, a CIAL spokesperson said.

All 183 passengers and six crew members onboard flight IX 412 were safe, an Air India Express spokesperson said. The spokesperson also clarified the Sharjah-Kochi route, did not make an emergency landing. The pilot had noticed a fluctuation in the Hydraulic Pressure System and informed the ATC as a precautionary measure, he said. The Air India Express spokesperson also said that following a normal landing in Kochi, the flight system was also checked and no anomalies were detected.

(With inputs from ANI)