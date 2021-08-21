'Call For Justice' Welcomes High Court Judgement On Post-poll Violence In West Bengal

Call for Justice, a civil society group, wholeheartedly welcomed today the judgement pronounced by the five-member bench of the High Court of Kolkata for ordering a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into alleged incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal. The judgement of the Court in this incident highlighted that the criminalization of the political system was no longer to be tolerated and no political party could abdicate its responsibility in the discharge of constitutional responsibilities. It further directed that all cases of murder and crimes against women, including rape, be transferred to the CBI.

Call for Justice stressed on need for 'Special Investigation Team'

The Fact-Finding Committee, constituted by the Call for Justice, in its report on post-poll violence in West Bengal submitted to the Minister of State, Home Affairs, Government of India on June 29 specifically recommended constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT). This was suggested for fair investigation and early justice to be monitored by Hon’ble Court.

The statement read, "Democracy is a proven political system that has stood the test of time and periodical conduct of free and fair elections reflect the maturity of participatory processes. Retributive violence, targeted intimidation, retaliation, coercion, mob frenzy defeats the basic purpose of informed participation and thereby violate the sanctity of elections."

Call for Justice had specifically highlighted the incidents of rape, murder and crimes against women and also said investigation was to be monitored by the Court. As per a statement released by them, it read, "The Judiciary is the last hope of the victims in the discharge of its constitutional duties and obligations strike upon the party-political coercion of the holders of public office and use of state machinery for party purposes in order to restore faith in the constitution."

Post Poll violence in West Bengal

Allegedly after the results of the elections, post-poll violence had broken out in West Bengal. Reportedly, the TMC, which had won with an overwhelming majority in the poll results, turned a blind eye when its supporters clashed with Bharatiya Janata Party workers at various places in the state. After several BJP leaders raised an alarm over a complete breakdown of law and order, the Union Ministry of Home affairs deputed a four-member team to visit the areas which reported having witnessed violence. The Calcutta HC eventually took notice of the matter and asked the NHRC to examine all the cases of alleged violence.

The bench had ordered the NHRC chairman to constitute an inquiry committee to probe accusations of human rights violations during the "post-poll violence". The panel, in its report, accused the Mamata Banerjee government, as it recommended handing over the investigation in grievous crimes like rape and murder to the CBI, and said that the cases should be tried outside the state.

The NHRC committee report said that other cases should be investigated by a court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) and for adjudication, there should be fast track courts, special public prosecutors and a witness protection scheme. PILs alleged that people were subjected to assault and made to flee homes, and their properties were destroyed as a result of post-poll violence in West Bengal, and sought an impartial probe into these and protection of life and liberty.

Image Credits - PTI/Twitter