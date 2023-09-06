Call It Bharat, Hindustan Or India, Our Players Will Bring Laurels To The Country: Thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that Indian athletes will bring medals for the nation at the 2023 Asian Games in Huangzhou, China, whether "we call it Bharat, Hindustan or India". The Union Minister made the comment while speaking on the controversy over the G20 dinner invitation referencing the President of Bharat.

The Sports Minister added that the increase in Khelo India budget by Rs 675 crore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspired the players.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur says, "...For Khelo India PM Modi has approved an amount of Rs 675 crore...The sports budget that has been increased by PM Modi has motivated the players...Call it Bharat, Hindustan or India our players will bring laurels to the… pic.twitter.com/uaOB2p6AHK — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

A total of 634 competitors from 38 different sports disciplines have been awarded permission by the sports ministry to compete in the quadrennial games, which will take place in the Chinese city from September 23 to October 8.

During the team's send-off ceremony in New Delhi, Thakur said, "I am confident that as much as the team will represent the young and new India; we will ensure historic performances and return with the best medal count. I urge the country to stand behind our athletes and cheer for them,"

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced the contingent's official playing uniform and ceremonial attire for the next Games at the event.

"Additional Rs 675 crore has been approved by government for infrastructure building and Khelo India Games," the minister added.

Along with Thakur, other officials like IOA president PT Usha also attended the occasion.

Men's and women's hockey goalies PR Sreejesh and Savita Punia, shooter Manu Bhaker, and shot put gold medalist Tajinderpal Singh Toor were among the Indian contingent's representatives.

Usha stated that she anticipates every member of the squad to give it their all.

"We have waited long for the 2022 Asian Games and are delighted that India is sending its largest contingent of 634 athletes. We believe that this squad has the potential to get India its best medal haul as well," she said.

In the most recent Asian Games in 2018, the Indian team won 70 medals, including 16 golds.

The ceremonial dress was created and designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology and consists of a khaki kurta for the male participants and a khaki saree for the women.

Aaquib Wani, a Kashmiri designer who designed the shirt for the Indian cricket team, devised the playing uniform.

In Hangzhou, rowing will have the second-largest unit, behind athletics (65 members), with 33 members. An Esports squad of 15 will also be present at the Asian Games, where the competition makes its debut.

