'Call Me Hindu': Kerala Guv Recalls AMU Founder’s Remark, Says 'it's Not A Religious Term'

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said that the word 'Hindu' is not a religious term and that everybody born in India should be referred to as 'Hindu'. He recalled the words of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, founder of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), and backed his statement during the inauguration of the Hindu conclave organised in Thiruvananthapuram.

Recalling the Aligarh University founder’s remark, Kerala Guv said, "Sir Syed Ahmed Khan once said that I do not think Hindu is a religious term, it is a geographical term. Anyone born in India who eats food grown in India or drinks water from Indian rivers deserves to be called a 'Hindu'".

He further said that he has no problem with being referred to as a Hindu and that Britishers the created division on the basis of communities during the colonial era. "You must call me a Hindu... It was perfectly fine to use terminologies like Hindu, Muslim and Sikh during the colonial era because the Britishers had made the communities the basis for deciding even the ordinary rights of citizens".

Union Minister V Muraleedharan also attended the session where he alleged that there has been a conspiracy to make it sound like it is wrong to say "I am a Hindu". He stated that before Independence, the kings and rulers of the country who believed in the Sanatana Dharma accepted all religious groups and treated them with equality.