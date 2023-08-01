Call Records Examined, Questioning Underway; We Will Trace The Missing Army Jawan: J&K DGP

Police along with the security forces are making all efforts to locate the missing Army Jawan of Kulgam, as stated by Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday. "We are working on some leads regarding the missing Army soldier who was on leave to meet his family in Kulgam and once some progress is made, details will be made public,” said Dilbagh Singh while talking to the reporters.

“Police along with other security forces are carrying out search operations and every effort is being made to rescue the missing soldier,” he said.

On July 29, an Indian Army jawan identified as Javaid Ahmad Wani, 25, of Kulgam went missing after he left home in the evening to buy essential items from Chawalgam village. His (Javaid) Alto car no: JK 18B7201 was found by the joint forces around 1:30 AM at Paranhal village in Kulgam. In the last three days, a dozen people have been questioned and their call records were examined by law enforcement agencies, officials said. Javaid Wani is a soldier with 3-JAKLI in Ladakh. He had come home on June 29 and was supposed to report to his unit on July 30.

In March 2022, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit abducted and killed an Indian Army soldier identified as Sameer Ahmad Malla whose body was later found in an orchard in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. Malla, a soldier with the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI), had gone missing from his native Lokipora village in central Kashmir’s Budgam. Malla was posted in Jammu then and he was on leave when the incident took place.

In September 2021, the decomposed body of Indian Army soldier Shakir Manzoor was found in Mohammad Pora village of Kulgam district. The soldier has gone missing since August 2, 2020. Shakir, a rifleman posted with the 162 Battalion Territorial Army unit, had come home to celebrate Eid in Reshipora village of Shopian.