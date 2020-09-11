'Called To Talk, Thrashed Without Listening': Ex-Navy Veteran Attacked By Shiv Sena Goons

A 62-year-old retired Navy veteran was thrashed allegedly by Shiv Sena supporters over a WhatsApp forward of a satirical cartoon on CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday. Madan Sharma, who is currently getting treatment at the Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai's Kandivali, has filed a complaint against the attackers at the local police station.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sharma said he was called by the attackers at the gate of his residential apartment to talk over the forwarded message but was thrashed instead, without giving a chance to explain himself.

"I had forwarded a message on a society WhatsApp group that I was forwarded. Some Shiv Sena people called me to the gate to talk to me but then started thrashing me. They didn't listen to me when I told them that I had just forwarded the message. They accused me of being a BJP/RSS man," Madan Sharma recounted.

He also said that he has sent the CCTV footage of the incident to the local BJP MLA, Atul Bhatkhalkar, and has been assured of help.

When asked if the attackers had any weapons with them, the veteran said he wasn't sure though his doctor has advised him to undergo a CT scan for the head and an eye checkup as it turned red. Sharma also said he had swelling in parts of his body and was unconscious for over half an hour following the attack.

अभिनेत्री कंगना राणावत के कार्यालय की तोड़फोड़ करके अपनी मर्दानगी दिखाने वाले सत्ताधारी शिवसेना ने अब सत्ता के मद में एक बुजुर्ग भूतपूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी मदन शर्मा को मारपीट करते हुए उनकी आंख को जबरदस्त चोट पहुंचाई है। मुख्यमंत्री घरबैठे तानाशाही चला रहे है। pic.twitter.com/qF2NVcIN55 — Atul Bhatkhalkar (@BhatkhalkarA) September 11, 2020

Sources reported that Sharma was attacked by goons led by a Shiv Sena 'shakha' (local booth) head, who allegedly barged into Sharma's compound. Calling the ex-Navy officer to come out of his house, the Sena unit chief allegedly attacked him. The Whatsapp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies — NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

