Cambodia Army Chief In Delhi; Indian Army Offers Customised Training Modules

Lieutenant General Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army arrived in India for a three-day visit, from February 2 to 4 along with a delegation.

It is a big milestone, as for the first time a Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army has visited India. It is also a significant boost to the Army relations of both countries.

Lieutenant General Manet paid a tribute to warriors

Lieutenant General Manet on February 3 began his trip by paying tributes to the fallen warriors of the Indian Armed Forces by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The Department of Defense Production (DDP) and the Army Design Bureau briefed him on the Indian indigenous defence equipment production eco-system after he called on Giridhar Aramane, the Defence Secretary.

Later, he also called on the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri.

Lieutenant General Hun Manet was also accorded with a Ceremonial reception and Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns after which he called on Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande.

To strengthen the Army ties with Cambodian Army, COAS General Manoj Pande offered customised training modules for the Royal Cambodian Army and Lieutenant General Hun Manet declared the schedule for the first Army to Army Staff Talks in Cambodia.

The Indian Army will conduct various contemporary subjects at its top training facilities and send a Training team to Cambodia. Both the chiefs inked the ‘Terms of Reference’ for Staff Talks and exchanged customised training folders.

Lt Gen Hun Manet is scheduled to visit Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre Delhi Cantt on February 4, where he would witness the training of Agniveers and a display of India-made defence equipments.

India and Cambodia have long-standing cultural, religious, and interpersonal ties. Cambodia continues to be a crucial ally in India's "Act East" strategy. Both countries share friendly relations in terms of security and defence. A bilateral defence cooperation agreement signed in 2007 governs the defence cooperation between the two nations.

Rajnath Singh's visits to Cambodia

Notably, the visit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Cambodia in June 2018 and November 2022 gave the bilateral defence cooperation a new boost.