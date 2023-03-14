Last Updated:

Cambridge Cries, London Lies: Anurag Thakur Slams Rahul Gandhi For UK Remarks

Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and insults the country, he should come to Parliament and apologise to the nation, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and insults the country, he should come to Parliament and apologise to the nation, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday, a day after the Congress leader's London rants stirred a massive row in Parliament. "He (Rahul Gandhi) says that he is not allowed to speak in Parliament, but his attendance in Lok Sabha is lower than the average attendance of MPs in Parliament," Thakur said. 

‘Apologise to the nation’: Anurag Thakur

Attacking the Congress, Thakur said, “Congress knows the art of corruption and corruption through art. They are running a campaign against the country. They should apologise to the nation and stop their Cambridge cries,” implicitly referring to the mention of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) of a case study on Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor purchasing a "mediocre" painting from the grand old party for allegedly receiving awards and accolades in inappropriate ways. 

Rahul Gandhi, during his week-long visit to the United Kingdom, participated at various forums and issued statements, which leaders of the ruling party alleges showed India in a bad light. 

Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK

Levelling multiple allegations against the BJP-led central government during an engagement at the Chatham House in UK, Rahul Gandhi said the microphones of the opposition leaders in the parliament are often silenced. 

Gandhi further held the United States and Europe responsible for not doing enough to restore democracy in India citing trade related relations between both sides. He also said various democratic institutions in India were under threat, "It shocked me how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country. Press, judiciary, Parliament, and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other," Rahul Gandhi said.

