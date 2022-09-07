Can 'caste Elimination' Be Solution To Prevent Discrimination? Justice Chandrachud Answers

Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud on Tuesday, while answering a question on caste discrimination, said that caste system still pervades our society and we must come face to face with that reality. He added that we must try to secure justice for those who have been discriminated against on the basis of their caste. The Supreme Court judge also stated that he did not see caste elimination as a solution to caste discrimination.

Justice DY Chandrachud was delivering the inaugural talk at the Office of Diversity and Inclusion of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. He was delivering his speech on the topic - "Realising Diversity- Making Differences In Higher Education", when a question was posed to him - Can "caste elimination" act as a viable solution to prevent caste discrimination.

Justice Chandrachud believes caste elimination not the solution to discrimination

Justice Chandrachud said, "This whole theme that caste must be eliminated is very often perceived to be a theme which the upper caste propagates."

He added, "It is the upper caste that believes that caste is one of the most pernicious features of our Indian society. But to the people who have been subjected to discrimination, stigmatisation, to assault - on grounds of caste, caste defines their identity."

He further stated that the solution to the problem of discrimination was not to get rid of caste but to eliminate casteism. "I think the true answer is to not make a casteless society but to enable those who have been subject to centuries of discrimination," Justice Chandrachud added.

"We must come face to face with the fact that discrimination still permeates and pervades our society and to find justice to those who are discriminated on grounds of caste, that is far more important than anything else," he said.