'Can Eye Injuries Be Caused By A Fall?': Mehul Choksi's Lawyer Counters Dominica Hospital

Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal spoke exclusively to RepublicTV on Monday where he denied the role of a 'mastermind' who had allegedly helped Mehul Choksi escape to Dominica, citing the proof of the 'torture' that Choksi had faced during his alleged abduction. In a big statement, the lawyer claimed that the entire abduction was a 'state-sponsored plan' by the Antigua and Barbuda government to get Choksi to India but a 'comedy of errors' was created.

Denying reports of an eyewitness 'Harry' who had shared the details of Choksi's attempt to flee from the police Aggarwal said, "I do not know who this Harry person is. There is no such eye witness placed by the Dominican police before the court. People come and narrate stories. To my understanding during various court hearings, no such witness has been acknowledged," said the advocate.

"Mr. Choksi has given details in his complaint and narrates the logic about how he was tortured and asked to give his bank accounts. Around 1,500 Caribbean dollars, his Rolex and other things were taken away. He has given such fine details, these can be investigated. It is not a story created in the air. Antiguan Police is investigating it. If it is a state-sponsored kidnapping, I don't know how the investigation will be. It was a ploy to get Choksi to India but they created a comedy of errors," said Choksi's lawyer.

Choksi's lawyer counters claims on injuries

Earlier in the day, unnamed doctors of Dominica China Friendship Hospital stated that the bruises borne by Choksi are 'very common' when a fugitive who is trying to escape is nabbed by the cops. The police have detailed that during the chase on the beach, Choksi allegedly tripped over some rocks which inflicted the injuries that he is bearing.

Countering the Hospital and Police's claims, Choksi's lawyer questioned how a red-eye, and bruises on his upper body be caused due to a slight push or fall. "There are trying to say that the injuries are from a fall, then they should be on his knees and legs. How can his eye injuries and face injury be caused by a small push? It is an electric shock. If he entered Dominica by boat where are the people with him? Where is the Captain?" he asked.

#LIVE | Can eye injuries be due to a fall? You cannot brush it aside, look at the holistic picture: Vijay Aggarwal, Mehul Choksi's Lawyer



Watch it here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/grzgvHvu8U — Republic (@republic) June 7, 2021

A Magistrate court in Dominica has denied Mehul Choksi bail noting that he was at 'flight risk' and has adjourned the matter to June 14. Meanwhile, the Dominica High Court will hear Choksi's habeas corpus petition and bail plea on June 8, Tuesday.