Can Ganga Water Be Used To Treat COVID? Here's What The Centre Says About The Research

Minister of State (MoS) for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel stated in Lok Sabha that the government has not received any request from the National Mission for Clean Ganga to conduct a research on the use of Ganga river water as a treatment for the COVID-19 virus.

No Definite Trend in Different Quality Parameters

Based on the study of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and other agencies to assess the impact of lockdown on the water quality of river Ganga and its tributaries, it has been observed that no definite trend exists in different water quality parameters observed for various stretches of river Ganga and its tributaries.

According to the Jal Shakti Ministry, in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Thursday, the Minister said, "Government has not received any request from National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to conduct research on the use of Ganga river water as a cure to the Covid-19 virus."

"However, NMCG had sent two proposals viz., 'Ganga Sediments could immunise against COVID-19' and 'Treatment of COVID-19 by Ganga Jal' on April 28, 2020, to the Indian Council of Medical Research for examination at their end," the Ministry said in a statement.

However, a few water quality parameters have improved to varied degrees, according to reports from CPCB & SPCB, the Ministry said in its statement. ''This improvement may be attributed to a variety of factors, such as increased fresh water availability due to rainfall in the river catchment, the absence of industrial effluent discharge, and decreased human activity during the lockdown period, such as bathing restrictions, ritual disposal restrictions, restricted tourism, solid waste, mass washing of clothes, etc,'' the statement further read.