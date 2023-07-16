'Can Never Forget July 13': Divyang Students Struggle To Find Their Way Amid Delhi Deluge 

The night of July 13, I can never forget, says Vivek Kushwaha, a class 10 student who used to stay at the Mukherjee Nagar Blind Hostel but had to relocate to Mundka when the deluge hit Delhi. Kushwaha, who hails from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh and had moved to Delhi in 2012, said their hostel lost power and there was water-logging around their hostel from July 11. "But on July 13, water came inside our hostel and inside our rooms."

"We got very scared and screamed for help," when SK Rongta, who looks after the blind students living in the hostel on behalf of the Rashtriya Drishtihin Sangh, came to their aide, said Kushwaha. For the next 18 hours, there was no power. "We spent the night talking to each other and reassuring our families that we were safe."

When the deluge hit Delhi

The national capital was hit by floods after it poured in Delhi through last week. On July 9, Delhi saw the highest amount of rain it had seen in 41 years. As river Yamuna swelled, not only because of the rain, but also due to the release of water from the Hanthikund barrage in Haryana, the national capital saw water fill its streets.

Mukherjee Nagar, in northern Delhi, is an area where students from all around the country come to study and prepare for competitive examinations. Hostels and paying guests intersperse coaching centres in the area. As flood waters entered Mukherjee Nagar, students staying in these houses were at a loss for where to go.

For students with disabilities, the crisis was compounded at several levels.

'Many students crying through the night'

Piyush Kumar, a first year MA student who was residing at the Mukherjee Nagar hostel when the floods hit, said younger students, those who were in their eighth and tenth standards had spent the night of July 13 crying. "I am older than all of them, but I too was scared."

Kumar said many students left the hostel at midnight, while around 60 left the next day. At the time, only 25 students were remaining at the hostel. "My mother heard from neighbours about the situation in Delhi. She called me and asked me to take a train and come back to Bihar. But that was not possible at the time."

"We never hear of floods in Delhi, I was feeling helpless in my situation," Kumar told Republic. The next morning, the students were moved to Dwarka. "But we did not know anywone at the Dwarka Hostel, so we chose to come to Mundka as we are familiar with this Blind Hostel." Kumar said, adding, "Those 18 hours we all will never forget."

'I still think I should go back'

For Ankit from Amethi, the horrors of the night seem to have left a deep scar. "I came back from my hometown on July 11 and this happened on July 13. The first thought that occurred to me is why did I come back from my village," Ankit said. He said his mother had advised him to take a Tatkal ticket home but his classmates told him that the situation was only for one or two days and then things would go back to normal.

Ankit further related the story of his roommate, who he said is a seventh standard student. "He tried to run away from the hostel. But as soon as he reached the gate, he fell down. He is a Divyang too, he can't see. Thankfully, the water was three feet deep and no more than that. I still think everyday that I should go back. Delhi is not safe for us Divyangs right now," he said.

On Sunday, July 16, water seems to have receded in most parts of Delhi. Yamuna, which has been in spate for the last week, returned to a level of 205.68 metres after going past the danger mark. The Yamuna Bank Metro Station opened for the public on Sunday after entry and exit gates were closed on Sunday.