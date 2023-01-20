'Can Only Western Way Be Modern?': S Gurumurthy Takes On 'One-size-fits-all' Model

Editor of Thuglak S Gurumurthy, while speaking at the Republic Dialogues, took on the 'one-size-fits-all' model given by the West in the 1950s. Detailing how the changing definition of modernisation challenged the 'one-size-fits-all' model of the US, Gurumurthy explains how the world is being restructured.

“In this session, I would like to talk about how the United Nations in 1949 constituted an expert committee and its report came in 1951. In the report it was mentioned that rapid economic progress is impossible without painful adjustments. Ancient philosophies have to be scrapped. World social institutions have to disintegrate.”

Gurumurthy explains ‘one-size-fits-all model’

“The world keeps changing. The contemporary world is not going to be the same as it was 100 years ago, but modernity has another orientation. This was how the world was turned into a one-size-fits-all model. Not only in terms of the intellectual orientation, but also in terms of physiological, physical and cultural orientations. The whole strategy of shaping the world in a particular manner was not only recommended in 1951 but was also accepted in the 1990s as the post cold war world order,” S Gurumurthy added.

Talking about the change in the idea of modernity, Gurumurthy said, “Everybody accepted this change in the name of globalisation and now what is happening is that the ongoing tectonic changes have challenged the existing formulation. In fact, the idea of modernity has been undergoing various changes since the last seven-eight years in the western academia.”

Gurumurthy talks about the world’s view of India

“Every civilisation has a way of renewing itself. Modernity takes place in almost every civilisation. Every civilisation has a way of modernising itself in a sense in which they say that this will not suit the future. However, this is not the discourse in India as the Indian discourse is not original. We have been put in a category of people who can never modernise themselves,” he added.

“Based on the theories of Karl Marx and Max Weber, it has been stated that a society that follows Hinduism and Buddhism cannot formulate themselves and cannot become a successful economy,” Gurumurthy said at the Republic Dialogues.

‘G20 is an opportunity for India’: S Gurumurthy

“The G20 organisation was formed because the G7 and G8 were unable to handle the enlarging dimension of world finances and world issues. In fact, terrorism was one of the major reasons why G20 acquired an important position, particularly after 2015. India has now become an important part of the organisation now," the Editor of Thuglak said.

"India has a functioning model of cultural economics and G20 Presidency is the best opportunity to showcase this to the world," he added.

