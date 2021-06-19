'Can Seek Review But Not Negotiate': LS Speaker Om Birla On Twitter's Tiff With IT Rules

Twitter's obstinate stance to not obey India's new Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 has put the Government of India (GOI) and the social networking giant at odds. Twitter, which has already lost its 'safe harbour' immunity in India for its failure to comply with the IT rules was recently summoned by Parliamentary Committee to discuss how the platform was working towards safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in digital space. Now, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor shed some light on the recent row.

'Will examine after Parliamentary IT Panel decision', says LS Speaker Om Birla

Talking about the ongoing row between Twitter and the government of India over IT rules, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla clearly said that once the bill is passed, if someone has some problem they can always request the government to review it, however, they cannot negotiate with the rules which have been set. The Lok Sabha Speaker also stated that once the Parliamentary IT Panel comes to a decision he will examine it.

"The Parliamentary IT Panel has been continuously discussing this. Once their report comes I will examine it," said Om Birla. Although the Lok Sabha Speaker did not share his opinion on Twitter due to the ongoing discussion, however, he said, "After a bill gets passed from the Parliament, then rules formation begins. If anyone has a problem with any clause in the bill then he/she can request the government to review it but they cannot negotiate as it is not in the rules."

Parliamentary Panel pulls up Twitter

The Parliamentary Standing Committee, headed by Congress' Tharoor asked Twitter India to submit in writing about how it is placed in the global branch and how much executive authority does it have in terms of making important policy decisions, as per ANI sources. In response, the social media giant Twitter's representative stated that it follows 'its own policies' when asked to comply with the Centre's new IT rules. Twitter was then asked why it should not be fined for violating the rules of the land, with members telling Twitter officials that the law of the land was supreme and not its own policies.

New IT Rules of the Government of India

Under the new IT rules, tech giants have been asked to appoint a Nodal Contact Person and a Resident Grievance Officer, in line with India's new Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 guidelines rolled out in February. The IT rules also allow the Government to direct Intermediaries to remove or disable, content that displays partial or full nudity, sexual act, morphed images, etc within 24 hours of the complaint received.

(Image credit: AP/PTI/Republic World composite image)