Amid the ongoing controversy over the new IT rules introduced by the Government of India and the failure in its compliance, questions are raised over the accountability of social media companies as well as users' freedom of expression. While it is eminent to uphold the citizens' right to free speech, does the responsibility lie with social media companies to regulate the manner in which their platforms are used?

According to NS Nappinai Supreme Court Advocate and Founder of Cyber Saathi, the Indian law gives no free pass to social media companies to function on their own terms.

Participating in a lively discussion with Anand Ranganathan on 'The Social Media Summit 2021', Nappinai said the intermediaries often assume that due to the Safe Harbour law, social media companies have a free hand. But that is not how the law works, she said.

'Buck stops with the platforms, with a detour'

"Whenever we talk about intermediaries, the first thing that comes to our mind is the Safe Harbour law that accrues to the benefit of social media platforms. Consequently, there is an automatic assumption that there is no responsibility or liability that accrues to them. But that is not the case."

"In law, the 'Safe Harbour' exemption comes with many strings attached. Hence, the buck or the responsibility may detour away from the social media platform but ultimately falls right back into the place for liability," the advocate explained.

She said the responsibility of social media companies is to balance out free speech and ensure sovereign rights while also regulating compliance with laws.

On the other hand, Digital Rights Activist and Human Rights Lawyer Lizzie O’Shea believes that social media platforms are a place to facilitate public discussion and dissent. Advocating against the 'over censorship of content on social media, Lizzie raised concerns over the Indian government's new IT laws.

"Social media platforms are some of the most powerful corporations in the world and grappling with how to regulate them is something that many countries are doing. I think that they need to be regulated, but speaking from the perspective of citizens' rights, I don't think that regulation should be in support of censorship and turning these platforms into places of oppression," the activist told Anand Ranganathan on The Social Media Summit.

She added that any regulation must ensure that the privacy of users is protected and large amounts of user data that are kept with the companies are not passed on to governments.

'Need to protect journalists & activists from surveillance, identity tracing'

Lizzie O’Shea also opined that the new IT rules empower intermediaries to stand in the way of users from facilitating discussion and holding those in power to account. She stated that certain categories of people like journalists, human rights defenders should have the right to conversate without being surveilled or without their identity being traced.

"I am very concerned about the new laws that were passed in February that encouraged social media platforms to preemptively over-censor content and avoid dissent coming to the fore. I think they impose too much power on social media companies to stand in the way of users making from facilitating discussion and holding those in power to account. It is very problematic if we create an environment where social media platforms hold a huge amount of data that can be used by law enforcement as a tool of surveillance. It is very important to protect the rights of individual people from different categories like journalists, human rights defenders, to have the right to conversate without being surveilled or without their identity being traced," the activist and writer said.

So, should these overriding powers of laws imposed by a sovereign government be accepted by foreign companies? Senior government advisor Kanchan Gupta says 'Yes.' Citing the example of the laws imposed by the Chinese, Gupta said, just as any foreign company that is looking to start a business in China, is obligated to comply with their rules, so should firm abide by the Indian laws.