Can UNSC That Excludes World's Largest Democracy Be Inclusive? Asks India

India questioned the fundamental structure of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and expressed reservations about the inclusiveness of the global body. India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj stated does the organisation consider itself as inclusive by making five members more equal than others. India’s representative Kamboj expressing the Indian delegation’s perspective stressed the council should learn from history in order to secure the future.

"Is the Security Council in its present form which denies permanent representation to entire continents of Africa, Latin America, and the world's largest democracy can it deem to be inclusive by making five members more equal than others?" she asked.

The reform of the UN Security Council is fundamental starting step towards futureproofing trust for sustaining peace. Multilateral institutions must be made more accountable to their membership, they must be open and welcoming to a diversity of viewpoints, particularly from the… pic.twitter.com/Gm8DWz0W3s — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

India questions UNSC’s normative framework

Further, questioning the organisation, she said, "Does the Council's normative framework eliminate inequality or does it tend to perpetuate it? Will we be able to credibly improve the Council's effectiveness at any stage when it is a fact that we don't even have a time frame for concluding the decadal discussions on Security Council reform? And can we actually be future-proofing trust for sustaining peace through the Council till we arrive at credible answers to these core questions?"

Emphasising to be more open to a variety of viewpoints, especially of the global south Kamboj said that multilateral institutions must be made more accountable to their membership. This will pave the way for the council to be more inclusive. She further suggested if the UNSC wants to acquire trust and confidence in its ability to provide leadership to the entire world, it should be more representative of the developing countries. Only by giving voice to the voiceless can UNSC deliver effective solutions.

In order to overcome peacebuilding challenges, India’s permanent representative to the UN Kamboj stated the Security Council should also respect the regional approach adopted by the member countries and work hand in hand with the various regional organisations. She added the regional blocs can be at the core of the multilateral efforts working along with the UN in tackling global challenges.