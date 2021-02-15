Can We Not Say Anything For A While?: Disha Ravi-Greta Thunberg's 'toolkit' WhatsApp Chat

After the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for allegedly disseminating a 'Toolkit' related to anti-India protests on social media, Republic Media Network accessed WhatsApp messages sent by Disha Ravi to Greta Thunberg before said 'Toolkit' was released on social media.

Republic access Disha Ravi's messages sent to Greta Thunberg

In the messages sent to Thunberg, Disha Ravi suggested that they should not say anything about the ongoing farmers' agitation for a while. The 21-year-old activist also said that she will soon talk to her lawyers as their names are mentioned on the 'Toolkit' and this can get UAPA against them.

Messages sent by Disha Ravi to Greta Thunberg after the latter had shared the Toolkit the first time read, "Can we just not say anything at all for a while. I am gonna talk to lawyers. I am sorry but our names are on it. We can literally get UAPA against us."

Delhi Police releases another video of R-Day violence

As the Delhi Police continues its probe into the Republic Day violence, it has now released another video. In the video, the protesting can be seen vandalising the areas around the historic monument Red Fort. The men in the video can be seen walking with sticks and other armed weapons.

Toolkit Probe: Developments so far

Sources have informed Republic TV that after Disha Ravi's arrest, non-bailable warrants have been issued against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. Reacting to the warrant issued against her, Nikita Jacob on Monday moved the Bombay High Court, seeking interim protection against arrest.

As per the latest reports, the Delhi Cyber Cell is investigating Nikita's mobile and other electronic devices found from her residence have been seized. Sources said, "Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob, Shantanu and some other members were involved to incite Republic Day violence in the National Capital as they all were connected via video conferencing." As of now, the Delhi Police is also investigating which foreign elements are involved in the "Toolkit" case.

Earlier during the day, Republic from its sources learnt that MO Dhaliwal of Poetic Justice Foundation, who is associated with the Khalistani organization had contacted Nikita Jacob through his Canadian colleague Puneet and their collective motive was to create Twitter storm ahead of Republic Day. Ahead of the violence that shocked the National Capital on January 26, a zoom meeting was held between MO Dhaliwal, Nikita and Disha. The aim of this zoom meeting was to spread dissatisfaction and misinformation among the farmers. Earlier, 4 days ago, a Special Cell team has visited Nikita's house, after which she has been absconding until now.

What is the 'toolkit'?

Under its 'AskIndiaWhy' campaign, PFJ had created a toolkit which was shared by Thunberg, titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave', which seems to have been in circulation since early January. It had encouraged people to organise solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. It also urged people to participate in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day - which had ended in violence.

Later PFJ updated their 'toolkit' - which was again shared by Thunberg, aiming to get global attention on the ongoing farmers' protest urging people to tweet at PMO & Tomar, call or email govt representatives, sign online petitions and on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House, or your local Govt. office on 13th/14th February 2021. The updated 'toolkit' claimed that "India has a long history of human rights violations, violence, and a cruel indifference for its most vulnerable citizens." and states that, "It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government." It also removes the Republic Day plan from the AskIndiaWhy's 'prior actions' - the 'plan' has now been denounced by PFJ.

