Can You Raise Baggage Limit? Man's Plea As He Wishes To Carry COVID Kit To Native Village

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several inspiring and selfless acts have been witnessed and social media has played a key role. A Twitter user requested a private airline to raise the baggage limit so that he can carry COVID-19 related essentials to his native village in Bihar. A 22-year-old PhD student Anupam Priyadarshi decided to visit his native place in Bihar. Taking to Twitter, Priyadarshi tagged IndiGo airlines requesting them to raise the baggage limit from 15 kg as he wanted to carry essential medicines and other supplies to help his villagers fight the infectious disease.

On June 10, he tweeted, "Hey IndiGo 6E. I'm planning to go home by your flight. I'm willing to carry some Corona Care Kits with me to distribute to villagers for free. (Sanitizer, Mask & medicines) This may exceed my 15kg baggage limit. Could you pls increase my baggage limit for this noble cause?

Hey @IndiGo6E . I'm planning to go home by your flight. I'm willing to carry some Corona Care Kits with me to distribute villagers free . (Sanitizer, Mask & medicines) This may exceed my 15kg baggage limit. Could you pls increase my baggage limit for this nobal cause? — Anupam Priyadarshi (@anupamgoodhai) June 10, 2021

As soon as the Tweet went viral, the domestic airline contacted Anupam and allowed him to carry the extra luggage without charging him extra for it. The 22-year-old reportedly said that he carried an extra 5kg as Indigo airline permitted him to carry more weight then the set limit and didn't charge him a single penny.

Netizens React

After his tweet, netizens lauded him for coming up with a noble cause and also thanked Indigo Airlines.

Keep up the good work Anupam and thanks @IndiGo6E — kitto19 (@kiranhoval) June 10, 2021

Noble surely — R K 🇮🇳 (@aarkays1) June 10, 2021

अच्छा कर रहे अनुपम...शुभकामनाएँ💓 — sudhanshu shekhar tripathi (@2sudha_anshu) June 10, 2021

Priyadarshi seeks help from Kumar Vishwas

After getting permission from the airlines, the PhD student contacted poet-politician Dr Kumar Vishwas and asked him to provide more COVID kit. He tweeted, "The day after tomorrow I am going to my home in Bihar. I had sought permission from Indigo Airlines to carry an additional load free of cost to carry the COVID care kit with me which they gladly granted. Now just if you will provide me the kit, then the Covid Care Center can be started in my village too.".

After the student's request, Kumar Vishwas responded and said, "If you have passion, everything helps". He also thanked IndiGo airline for extending help.

(Image Credits: @anupamgoodhai/@Indigo-Twitter/PIXABAY)