Canada To Give Nod On Supply Of 5,000 Ventilators To India By Next Week: Dr. Jonnalagadda

In what may seem like a sigh of relief amid the grim situation as the country battles the second COVID-19 wave, India is in talks with Canada to deliver 5,000 ventilators, which were bought by the Canadian government when cases were at the peak in the country, and at present lying unused in their warehouse. Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, who is leading talks with the Canadian government for the procurement of the ventilators, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Friday, asserted that there is a 'positive hope' that the Canadian government will give its nod by next week.

Fruitful conversation with Canada, nod expected by next week

Jonnalagadda pointed out that till now, the talks with Canada in the matter have turned out to be fruitful. He said, "We have had a fruitful conversation with the Canadian government," and went on to highlight that they are also in talks with the Indian Association Council to demonstrate the functioning of the ventilators in the hospitals. "They have all agreed,'' he added.

Pointing out that the confirmation in the matter will be obtained by next week, he reiterated the course of action,"Once we get the confirmation, the ventilators will be shifted from Canada to Indian red cross, and distribution will take place. As I had mentioned earlier, the Indian Association Council will demonstrate how to use it."

COVID-situation in India

The help, if extended, would hold relevance at this time when India is facing a crunch of medical equipment due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh to 4-lakh cases being reported every day, putting great stress on the medical infrastructure, and leading to a crunch in medical equipment.

Keeping in mind this crunch, over 40 countries have come forward to extend their help in the form of supply of medical essentials, like BiPAP machines, Oxygen concentrators, Oxygen cylinders, PSA oxygen plants, pulse oximeters, Drugs like Flaviparivir and Remdesivir, PPE like Coveralls, N-95 masks, and gowns among others.

(Credit-PTI)