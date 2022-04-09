Canada's Trudeau Mobilises Aid For Ukraine Refugees; Stays Mum On Murder Of Indian Student

While Indians demanding justice for 21-year-old student- Kartik Vasudev- who was shot dead by an unidentified man at the entrance of a subway station in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has remained mum on the incident.

Vasudev was shot on Thursday evening at the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne TTC station in St James Town while he was on his way to work, police said. In a statement, the Toronto Police Service said that Vasudev received medical attention from an off-duty paramedic and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau on Saturday evening took part in the event to mobilize support and humanitarian assistance for Ukrainian refugees but failed to address the parents of Kartik who are seeking justice.

Social media users have pointed to increasing crimes in Canada and asked the government to take action. One user said, "#KartikVasudev tragic death shows that it’s high time, #DougFord govt takes severe steps to make sure the rate of drug addicts and crime decreases. If crimes like this keeps happening, it would be impossible to walk downtown at night, let alone work. #SenecaCollege."

Another tweeted, "Absolutely sad and shocking... Seems like an unsafe world to be in, that too far from home."

A person asked, "What could be the reason? A young lad gets shot in broad daylight? Was it a hate crime or something else? Is Canada gone to the wolves?"

Bereaved Parents Of Indian Student Shot In Canada Seek Justice

The inconsolable parents of the 21-year-old young boy, while speaking to the Republic TV, demanded justice for their son as they claimed that they were not allowed to see the pictures of Kartik to at least identify the body themselves.

Kartik's mother, who broke down while speaking, said that she wants justice for her son who was innocent and never did anything wrong. Further adding that the police were not cooperating with them, the grieving mother, trying hard to hold back her tears, told Republic, "Police is not supporting us. We need support from police. We want to see the dead body to verify (whether) he's our son or not. We want the footage (to see) exactly what happened there."

Adding that the Indian Consulate has assured them about working on sending the body back to India, she said it will take six days to complete the formalities before sending the body.