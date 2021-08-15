Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Wishes Indians Across The World On Their Independence Day

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday wished the world's largest democracy on its Independence Day. He acknowledged the unique bond that Indians and Canadians share. While bestowing his wishes, he said, "On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating India’s Independence Day, here in Canada and around the world.”

Canada PM Trudeau on Indo-Canadian bond

More than 1.4 million people of Indian descent call Canada home - making valuable contributions to our country and helping us build a stronger future. Today, we join them and the people of India as they celebrate India’s Independence Day. https://t.co/hQMNRvM2SB — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 15, 2021

Canadian PM Trudeau issued a statement today while commemorating India's Independence Day. The statement read, "Today, we join the people of India and Indo-Canadian communities across the country to celebrate the Independence Day of India, the world’s largest democracy.” He further mentioned the strong relationship that “Canada and India enjoy which was not only longstanding but also a dynamic one.”

In his statement, the Prime Minister emphasised that this bond was built on strong people to people ties, cultural exchanges and economic cooperation. He added, "Over 1.4 million people of Indian descent call Canada home, making valuable contributions to strengthen our economy, and working to help shape a stronger, fairer, and more inclusive country."

India and Canada work towards the benefit of people

Justin Trudeau while proffering his wishes to India mentioned the close work that India and Canada contribute as members of the G-20. G-20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU). It works to address major issues related to global issues such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development. Trudeau while subjecting on this said, "Today, Canada and India work closely together for the benefit of people in both countries, including as members of the G20 and through other multilateral institutions, to foster economic growth, reinforce the rules-based international order, invest in education and innovation, and empower women and girls. We have also been close partners in the global efforts to fight the COVID-19 health crisis, working collaboratively to ensure mutual access to essential medical equipment."

