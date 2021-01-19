Cancer Care Pioneer, Dr V Shanta Of Adyar Cancer Institute Dies; PM Modi Mourns Demise

Renowned oncologist and doyen of cancer care, Dr V Shanta breathed her last on Tuesday at the age of 93. She was also the chairperson of Adyar Cancer Institute in Chennai, which is at the forefront of providing healthcare to the poor and downtrodden.

Dr V Shanta suffered chest pain on early Tuesday morning and was rushed to the Apollo Hospital, where she passed away at 3.55 am after attempts to remove a block in her heart failed.

The veteran oncologist was known for her work on cancer care and for building the Adyar Cancer Institute with her mentor Dr Krishnamoorthy. The institute provides state-of-the-art health care to all patients, irrespective of their capacity to pay.

Dr. Shanta, who suffered a stroke a decade ago, was active until her hospitalization, despite feeling a bit unwell for a couple of days, her colleagues said. Even during the lockdown period, she was concerned about the challenges to providing healthcare to the needy.

Dr Shanta to receive police honours

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that Dr V Shanta would be cremated with police honours. Her body has been moved to the old Cancer Institute premises, which she helped build along with Dr Krishnamoorthy.

Recipient of several awards including Padma Vibhushan and Ramon Magsaysay, Dr Shanta was an inspiration for many healthcare providers and doctors across fields. An alumnus of Madras Medical College, she joined the Adyar Cancer institute founded by Muthulakshmi Reddy in 1954 as one of the first women graduates of medicine in India and a legislator.

"A saint no more"

Condoling the demise of the inspiring figure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Dr V Shanta will be remembered for her outstanding efforts to ensure top-quality cancer care." PM Modi also recalled his visit to the Institute and his meeting with the senior oncologist in 2018.

Dr. V Shanta will be remembered for her outstanding efforts to ensure top quality cancer care. The Cancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai is at the forefront of serving the poor and downtrodden. I recall my visit to the Institute in 2018. Saddened by Dr. V Shanta’s demise. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/lnZKTc5o3d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

Remembering Dr Shanta, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the 'saint' was born with the singular mission of cancer cure. Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also paid tributes to the renowned doctor and paid his condolences.

Dr. V Shanta, chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute is no more. Forever in service of the poor and needy, she lived in a room within the hospital premises, with the singular mission of cancer cure. A saint, no longer among us. 🙏🏽 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 19, 2021

With the sad demise of renowned oncologist Dr V Shanta, we have lost a great humanitarian.



As Chairwoman of the Cancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai, she championed the cause of providing health to those without wealth.



My deepest condolences to her family.y pic.twitter.com/ywP0kfXv4k — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 19, 2021

