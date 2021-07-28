Cancer Cases In India See Slight Rise In 2020; ICMR Issues Measures To Study Sudden Surge

A recently released research paper from the National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020 shows that cancer cases in India have increased from 13.25 lakh in 2018 to 13.92 in 2020. The report has been released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020

According to the Cancer Registry Data Report of ICMR based on the National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020, it is estimated that the number of cancer cases has increased as per the data from various states and union territories. For instance, Jammu and Kashmir have recorded 12,344 cases in 2018 and 13,012 in 2020, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 8,412 in 2018 and 8,799 in 2020. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the highest number of cancer cases in India are recorded in Uttar Pradesh (2,01,319 cases), West Bengal (1,08,394 cases), Maharashtra (1,16,121 cases), and Tamil Nadu (88866 cases).

Central Government's initiative for cancer treatment

Cancer is a multifactorial disease, the risk factors include, include ageing population, sedentary lifestyle, use of tobacco products, unhealthy diet, and air pollution.

Due to an increase in cancer cases in India, the Central Government is planning to supplement the efforts of State Government programs like the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Stroke (NPCDCS) under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The program is initiated with a focus on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion and awareness generation, early diagnosis, management, and referral to an appropriate level institution for treatment.

Furthermore, to enhance the facilities for tertiary care of cancer, the Central Government is implementing the Strengthening of Tertiary Care for Cancer Scheme, under which setting up of 19 State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 20 Tertiary Care Cancer Centres (TCCCs) has been approved. The list of such approved SCIs/TCCCs is provided in the press release as issued by MoHFW.

There are several healthcare facilities in the country for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Government hospitals provide free or highly subsidised treatment for the poor and needy followed by several schemes initiated by Central Government including Ayushman Bharat, Jan Aushadhi Scheme, and the Rashtrya Arogya Nidhi.