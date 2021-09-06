Cancer Patients Stay In Makeshift Shelters Outside Mumbai Hospital Due To Lack Of Funds

Cancer patients along with their families and caregivers who are receiving medical assistance at the Tata Memorial Hospital are living on the streets in makeshift shelters outside the facility. People are staying in these shelters as they cannot afford hospital rooms due to a lack of funds.

A patient from Gwalior, Jitendra, told ANI, “People give us food to eat, else I have to sleep without food. I have been here for eight months and have been living in this plastic shelter for two months. We do not have money. We keep tissues and sanitisers to keep us safe from COVID. I used to run a mill. Rs 1.5 Lakhs have been spent on treatment so far."

Mumbai | Cancer patients,who're getting treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital,& their attendants are living on footpaths in temporary shelters outside the hospital



"People give us food to eat else I had to sleep on an empty stomach," said a patient Jitendra from Gwalior, MP(5.09) pic.twitter.com/UnjmyCczlP — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

Cancer patients share their plight

From Katihar, Bihar, another cancer patient’s family member, Sumitra Sah informed ANI that they have so far spent over Rs 2.5 lakhs on her husband's therapy. They have been here for almost four months and have encountered several obstacles. She further said that they do not have enough funds to pay for a hospital bed for treatment.

She also said that they have suffered a lot due to rainfall and a shortage of food. She informed that the doctor has advised them to stay for another one and a half months to two months for treatment. Sumitra even said, " We use bathrooms but we have to pay for it. There are thieves roaming around too."

Munni Devi, another caretaker of a cancer patient who had arrived from Bihar with her husband, stated that they cannot afford to cover Rs 800-1000 each day for a room in the hospital, that is the reason they are staying in this shelter. She went on to say, “My husband is a cancer patient. We got to know about his disease 15-20 days ago and we have been living here for 10 days. Everything is in the hands of God. We have borrowed money from our relatives for medicines."

Volunteers reflect on serving cancer patients

Ranjit, a volunteer who serves meals to the cancer patients and their attendants near the Mumbai hospital informed ANI that during the weekdays, they feed 70-80 people and on weekends, they feed more than 100-120 people. The food packages are clean and sanitary. They have been doing that since the lockdown began. He further said that they have begun this with a team of five employees and now they are growing. He also expressed that they are doing everything possible to assist them.

(Image Credit: ANI)