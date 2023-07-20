Candle-light Vigil Held In Anantnag Against Terror Attacks On Migrant Workers

Candle-light marches were held in the Anantnag district on Thursday evening to denounce the terror attack on migrant workers on Tuesday. A sizable number of civil society members gathered at prominent locations in Anantnag, carrying banners and candles as a mark of protest. The demonstration aimed to draw attention to the ongoing violence against minority groups in Kashmir.

Locals demanded strict action against the assailants and appealed to L-G Manoj Sinha to protect the minority community members so that they can live freely and without any fear. On July 18, two migrant labourers were injured in a terrorist attack in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. The incident took place in Lal Chowk area. They injured were identified as Akshay, 20, son of Kanta of Sangli, Maharashtra and Saurav, 20, son of Pradeep of Sangli, Maharashtra.