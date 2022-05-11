Cannabis-based products seized from pharmacy in Goa; owner arrested

Panaji, May 11 (PTI) The Goa police on Wednesday seized cannabis-based products worth more than Rs 2 lakh from a pharmacy which was allegedly being run illegally on the outskirts of Panaji and arrested its owner, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Shobit Saxena told reporters that cannabis-based products like gummies, digestive powder and 'churan' (a fine powder), all worth Rs 2.23 lakh, were seized after raiding the pharmacy located at Porvorim village.

He said Delhi resident Arjun Khanna, who owns the pharmacy, 'Cannadoc Clinic', was arrested and booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Saxena said during the raid, the police found various products containing cannabis which were on display for sale at the outlet.

The pharmacy staff could not provide documents required to sell such products, the police officer said. PTI RPS RSY RSY

