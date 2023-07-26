Cannot Provide Funds For Development This Year, Says Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the Congress government in the state cannot provide funds for development this year because of financial constraints. The financial crunch has been caused by the implementation of the five poll guarantees, he added.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said efforts will be made to ensure that the party legislators, who have huge expectations, understand the situation and remain patient.

Some miffed Congress MLAs have reportedly complained to the Chief Minister and the party leadership that they are unable to get work done in their constituencies. They have also expressed unhappiness regarding ministers and have alleged that they are not cooperating.

However, Shivakumar and the CM have ruled out any rift within the ruling Congress.

"It is true that MLAs asked for a meeting (of the legislature party) to discuss certain issues, we also want to discuss with them on certain financial issues, because we will have to keep aside Rs 40,000 crore (for implementing guarantees)," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We will not be able to provide funds for development this year. We will not be able to provide -- in the irrigation department or PWD department, but there is a huge expectation (from MLAs). We have asked them to wait. We will explain the situation to them in the legislature party meeting." Shivakumar said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also said this during the preparation of the budget, and asked the ministers to have patience.