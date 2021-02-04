'Can't Be Considered For Nobel Peace Prize': Meenakshi Lekhi, Gambhir Slam Greta Thunberg

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday lashed out at famed climate activist Greta Thunberg, asking for her name to be removed from the Nobel Peace Prize nominations after her plot to meddle with India's farmer protests was exposed.

"She can not be considered for a Nobel peace prize, she is an ordinary kid, we should leave her at that. These people have zero knowledge of the Farm Laws, they don't know how important crop diversification is or how the laws will enable this, what kind of water is needed for what soil, how pollution increases by burning certain crops. As far as people Like Rahul Gandhi are concerned, people who put their votes need to decide which stance do they support when it comes to the nation," Meenakshi Lekhi said.

The BJP MP also urged people to understand how anti-India elements were joining hands across the globe to destabilize India's economy and security saying, "Now that Kashmir is no longer an issue, they want to awaken Khalistan. Anti-social elements need to be exposed."

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir also slammed foreign meddling in the matter saying, "I just have one thing to say that this is an internal matter of India, we are fully capable to solve our own problems. Foreign elements attempting to break up India will not succeed. Ultimately our PM and our leadership will solve our issues."

'Toolkit to protests' exposed

This comes after the agenda of vested interest groups was exposed when Greta Thunberg took to Twitter to share a 'toolkit' underlining a detailed list of protests over the Farm Laws. The document titled - Ask India Why - consists of detailed instructions to target the Indian government and a few Indian corporate enterprises, in the garb of the farmers' protest.

The 6-page document shared by Greta Thunberg seems to have been in circulation since early January as it included plans to intensify the protests on January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day, when violence broke out on the streets of the national capital. The document seeks 'on-ground action' by exhorting people across the globe to protest outside the closest Indian embassy in their region and share pictures of the same. The alleged 'toolkit' to protest also asks people to storm Twitter and tag several highly-placed offices in their messages.

The entire row came to the fore after pop star Rihanna and a few others including Youtuber Lilly Singh and American Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris tried to interfere in the farmers' protest which earned a strong response from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) who urged Western celebrities to ascertain facts before rushing to comment on matters without a proper understanding.

