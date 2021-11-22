'Can't Be Said Nawab Malik Posted Against Sameer Wankhede Without Malice': Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court, on Monday, refused to provide interim relief in a defamation case filed by NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's father, Dnyandev Wankhede. However, the court asked NCP Minister Nawab Malik to verify facts before posting any tweets against Wankhede's family.

The Bombay HC also did not rule out that his tweets were without malice. During the hearing, the court stated that the defendant (Nawab Malik) should carry out any allegations after the verification of facts.

"It cannot be said at this stage that the allegation is completely false. It cannot be said that the defendant has acted without malice," Justice Jamadar said while advising the Maharashtra minority affairs minister to verify facts before posting.

The defamation suit was filed after Malik's numerous allegations on Sameer Wankhede and his family. Dnyandev Wankhede has sought Rs 1.25 crore from Malik for the "irreplaceable loss, damage, harm, prejudice to the name, character, reputation and social image of him and his family".

'Interpolation in Birth Certificate'

During the last hearing after looking at the birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede produced by Nawab Malik's legal time, the court noticed that the handwriting of the word 'Sameeer' was different from that of the word 'Muslim'. Accepting interpolation in the birth certificate, the minister's lawyer asked the lawyer of Dnyandev Wankhede why not even a photocopy of the birth certificate was attested in the affidavit.

Court said, "If there is a public document, then alright. But this is the only document you are having. There is an interpolation here. You are a member of the assembly and the spokesperson of a political party. You should be more careful."

In reply, Malik's lawyer said, "But we have got this from BMC. The records can be called for. It's all there." Cutting on his, Wankhede's lawyer said, "It was not a public document and only available to the minister."

Since the NCB exposed the drugs-on-cruise case, Nawab Malik has made a slew of accusations against Sameer Wankhede. He has called the Mumbai cruise drug bust case a 'plot' and alleged that Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankher was actually 'Dnyandev Dawood Wankhede' and the name was changed to create a forged caste certificate, using which Sameer became an IRS officer via reserve category.

