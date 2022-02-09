'Can't Take Law Into Own Hands': Karnataka Education Min Weighs In On Hijab Controversy

As the Hijab controversy continues, Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Wednesday, February 9, stated that no one can take law and order into their hands. He further said that since Karnataka High Court is to resume hearing on petitions seeking permission to attend classes wearing hijab shorty, he cannot speak in detail of the matter.

BC Nagesh told reporters, "No one can take law and order into their hands. Govt will not spare any miscreant".

Referring to Mandya's protest concerning the issue, the Minister stated, "The students didn't want to gherao the girl who was coming outside the college in Mandya. No other student was around her when she shouted "Allah-hu-Akbar". Was she provoked? Can't encourage "Allah hu Akbar' or 'Jai Shri Ram' on campus".

While Karnataka Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan spoke exclusively to Republic TV on the issue and said, "The government had taken a clear stand regarding the issue in the year 1995. A uniform has been prescribed in schools and colleges and there additional religious attire is not permitted".

Referring to opposition political parties taking a dig into the matter, Ashwath Narayan stated, "Congress and JDS are known for accusation politics".

Speaking of the Hijab controversy sneaking into other states and countries including Pakistan, the Minister states that it is an emotional issue and so it has no boundaries and therefore is gaining attention in other states too. He added that protests have spread like a wildfire and gained youths' attention in Karnataka over the hijab issue.

Karnataka Hijab controversy

Earlier in January, protests over the hijab began at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi when six students alleged that they were not allowed to attend classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class were opposed by right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru.

On Saturday, the Karnataka government banned clothes that "disturb equality, integrity and public order". According to the order, "In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity, and public law and order should not be worn".

In Udupi, protests spread across the state with staff banning the hijab. Many students took the order into a confrontational turn by showing up in saffron scarves and shouting slogans.

