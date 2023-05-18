'Can't They See The Pain?' The Kerala Story Makers Ask Mamata Govt After SC Stays Ban

After the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the West Bengal government's order banning The Kerala Story, producer of the film Vipul Shah, while speaking to Republic, questioned the Mamata Banerjee government for its restriction on the screening of the film in the state and said the West Bengal government was ignoring the pain of the victims. “I don't understand this sort of ideology, cannot they see the pain of these girls, how can they ban the movie that highlights the true incidents making young girls become the victims of radicalisation,” said Shah.

Reacting to questions on the number of victims, Vipul Shah said, "The matter is currently in the apex court and we will definitely get back to everyone on this. We are not going to hide from it. The film stands for exposing a terror network and saving our daughters from this sinister network.”

Accusing the TMC government of playing politics around the movie, producer Vipul Shah said, “I am shocked to see the Chief Minister of Bengal standing against the movie. She is a lady herself. People who are against the film are unknowingly supporting terrorists. Just because they follow a certain ideology, they are not supporting the movie and are standing against it.”

"The honourable court today has guided the state governments of both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The law and order situation is not going to hamper in these states because of the movie. The movie has been released in other states as well and there is no disturbance there. Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments just tried to illegally ban the film giving the excuse of law and order," the producer of The Kerala Story added.

‘We need to be together to fight terrorism’: Director Sudipto Sen

Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story director, told Republic the film is meant to help people understand the terrorism side of the story. "We need to be together in our fight against terrorism."

Victims speak up

Following the criticism after the release of the controversial The Kerala Story, the real-life victims for the first time came on to the stage during an event in Mumbai and spoke about their story of how they were radicalised.

Narrating her ordeal, one of the victims elaborated on how she was forced to convert and then radicalised. Elaborating on what happened while she was in college, she said she started following the ideology when she heard about radical preachers like Zakir Naik and MM Akbar. She said she turned not just 'anti-Hindu' but 'anti-human'.