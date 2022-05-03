CAPFs Now Provides Enhanced Security Cover To 777 Vital Installations Across India

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), which serve under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and state governments, is now providing enhanced security cover to 777 vital installations across India.

According to the recently released Annual Report 2020-2021, these installations are guarded by Central Armed Police Troops and state forces based on threat of vulnerability. The security categorization of critical installations has been examined, and they have been re-categorized as A, B, C, D, and E, in light of their threat susceptibility and to include a broader range of vital installations.

Nuclear and aerospace buildings, sensitive government institutions, and power and energy setup are just a few of the critical installations.

The security of major installations in the nation is mainly the responsibility of the concerned Union Ministry or Department or state government. Based on a review of existing arrangements by the Central Security Agencies, the MHA advises them on security regulations and requirements of major installations on a regular basis.

CISF guards the majority of vital installations

Threat information about critical installations is also rapidly communicated with the state government, UT administration, and relevant ministries. CAPFs are deployed for the security of specific key locations based on requests from the organization and ministries, according to the report.

According to an MHA official, the strength of security personnel from CAPFs varies depending on the threat perception of vital installations such as the civil secretariat, police headquarters, airport, and various central government establishments in the country. "The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards the majority of such installations," the MHA official added.

According to MHA sources, the CISF secures the majority of the country's 777 key installations, while state governments secure the rest. A joint team of the Intelligence Bureau and local security heads usually conducts the security audit. The CISF currently provides security for 353 facilities, including nuclear power plants, space stations, airports, seaports, and power plants. The CISF also safeguards vital government structures, notable heritage monuments, and the Delhi Metro.

Terror operatives from over the border are increasingly focusing their guns on soft economic targets like IT hubs, security facilities, and other sensitive places like power plants, according to officials in the security and intelligence wings who spoke to ANI.