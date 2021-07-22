Last Updated:

Capt Amarinder Shakes A Leg With Jawans Of Sikh Regiment; Says 'at My Happy Place'

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh joined the soldiers of the Sikh Regiment, in which he had served, to commemorate their 175th Raising Day. 

Captain Amarinder Singh

In a relaxed and joyous mood, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday joined the soldiers of the Sikh Regiment, in which he had served, to commemorate their 175th Raising Day. 

“At my Happy Place with Jawans of my Paltan, 2 Sikh to commemorate our 175th Raising Day. Jai Hind!” Captain  Amarinder tweeted as he posted a video. The CM was seen greeting the jawans of his Paltan and shaking a leg with them on the occassion.

Captain Amarinder had served in the 2nd battalion of the Sikh Regiment from 1963 to 1969. Though he left the Army for a short period in between to take over his family's responsibilities, his love for the forces brought him back when the Indo-Pak war broke out in 1965.

Before him, his father, Lt General Maharaja Yadvinder Singh served in the regiment in 1935 and was the Colonel of the 2/11 Royal Sikhs and the 2 Sikhs from 1938 to 1950 and 1950-1971 respectively. The Sikh Regiment is the highest decorated regiment of the Indian Army. 

Captain Amarinder shares flashback photo from Army days

Last year, the Chief Minister had shared a flashback photo from the day in 1963, when he joined the illustrious 2nd Battalion of the Sikh Regiment (2 Sikh). "For me, it remains a cherished memory and whatever I am today, it's because of our prestigious institution of the Indian Army," Captain said. 

